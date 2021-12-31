iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 445,222 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,444,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 324,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,945,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,303,000 after purchasing an additional 241,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 185,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 172,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $32.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

