iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ opened at $97.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.68. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.24.

