iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,019,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,435 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.68% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $488,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock opened at $265.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.79. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $266.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.