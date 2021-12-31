iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Trimmed by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $190.94 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

