iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 27.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $222.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.94 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.