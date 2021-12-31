iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,982,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,617,000 after acquiring an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,445,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,067,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after acquiring an additional 240,843 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,761,000 after acquiring an additional 40,663 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $115.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

