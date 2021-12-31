iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after acquiring an additional 922,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after acquiring an additional 215,497 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $366.16 and a twelve month high of $481.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

