iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after purchasing an additional 922,836 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $478.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $466.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $366.16 and a 12 month high of $481.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.