iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 46,622 shares.The stock last traded at $299.91 and had previously closed at $299.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.86.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYH. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,316,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,416,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after acquiring an additional 42,431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after acquiring an additional 40,618 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.