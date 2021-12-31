iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 559,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,997,000 after purchasing an additional 146,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $115.95 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.46 and a fifty-two week high of $116.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.27.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

