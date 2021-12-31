Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.49 Million

Analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report sales of $536.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $584.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $505.80 million. Itron posted sales of $525.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.45.

Shares of ITRI opened at $67.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,129.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Itron has a 52-week low of $59.80 and a 52-week high of $122.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

