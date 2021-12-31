James Hambro & Partners Acquires 16,512 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 437,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 4.0% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $53,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 46.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 67.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.96. 1,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.55. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

