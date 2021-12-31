James Hambro & Partners Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 500.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $211,000.

IXN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.69. 515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,704. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

