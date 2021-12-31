James Hambro & Partners Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.3% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after buying an additional 662,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,644,090,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.44. 993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.77 and a 200-day moving average of $356.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.