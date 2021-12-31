James Hambro & Partners Lowers Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

James Hambro & Partners lessened its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Valmont Industries by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $248.85. 35,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,305. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.42. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $170.53 and a one year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

