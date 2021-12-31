Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05.

