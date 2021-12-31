Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,409 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $850,000.

KBWB stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $73.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.82.

