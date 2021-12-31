Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.30% of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000.

Shares of DEUS opened at $48.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $48.49.

