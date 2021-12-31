Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $664,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.20% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 27.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.1% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MQT opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $15.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

