Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $648,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.33% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,345,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,694,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 648.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 172,201 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,731,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $38.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

