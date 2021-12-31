Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 400 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000.

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.44. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $62.25 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.