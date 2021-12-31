Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.92 Million

Analysts expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) to report sales of $214.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.90 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year sales of $729.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $729.70 million to $729.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $867.03 million, with estimates ranging from $858.36 million to $875.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Janus International Group.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million.

JBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus International Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. 1,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

