JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,536,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,645 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of JD.com worth $183,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $70.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CLSA increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

