Jeffrey S. Mefford Sells 12,179 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $306,180.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MSBI opened at $24.89 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

