John Fieldly Sells 20,000 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CELH stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.72. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 393.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 75,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,458 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Celsius by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 14.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Celsius by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 59,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

