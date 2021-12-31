John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.59

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.59 and last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 35865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,466,000 after buying an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 370,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 22,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

