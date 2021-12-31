K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $953,000 in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.09% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,817,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $54.79.

