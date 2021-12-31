K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,838,320,000 after acquiring an additional 332,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378,713 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,001,419,000 after buying an additional 294,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,081,845,000 after buying an additional 463,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,295,000 after buying an additional 1,246,679 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

Shares of GOLD opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

