K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 200 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $87.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

