K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 2,196 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.4% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 222,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,506 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $367.34 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $372.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.39 and a 200-day moving average of $330.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.