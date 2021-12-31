K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 2,500 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,005,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 924,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 564,150 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,269,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 36.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,028,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 546,439 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,386,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 100,956 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.