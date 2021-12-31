Kang Jyh Lee Sells 7,075 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 7,075 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $133,363.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kang Jyh Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Photronics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $75,420.00.

Shares of PLAB opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 669,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Photronics by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 35,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.