Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.43

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 74510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$17.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99.

Get Karnalyte Resources alerts:

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.