Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Trading Down 0.9%

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.26. 353,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 525,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$648.91 million and a P/E ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$68.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.