Karura (KAR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.80 Million

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Karura has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Karura has a total market cap of $86.77 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karura coin can now be bought for about $3.89 or 0.00008113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.78 or 0.07855410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00073639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,958.33 or 0.99908190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00053985 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Karura Coin Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

