KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $19.77

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.77, but opened at $19.32. KE shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 18,950 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

Get KE alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 112.17 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth $3,255,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of KE by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 65,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of KE by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 851,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,584,000 after buying an additional 551,106 shares in the last quarter.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.