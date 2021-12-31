Kendall Capital Management Buys 2,915 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics makes up 1.3% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.03. The company had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,297. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.33 and a 12 month high of $137.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.