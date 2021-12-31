Kendall Capital Management Buys 8,083 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 92.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 50,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000.

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,047. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83.

