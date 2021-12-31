Kendall Capital Management Grows Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,065 shares during the quarter. TEGNA comprises 0.9% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Bbva USA purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,514. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

