Kendall Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after acquiring an additional 981,275 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after acquiring an additional 172,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

FISV traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $104.00. 20,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,543. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

