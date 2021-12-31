Kendall Capital Management Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,930,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,630,000 after purchasing an additional 452,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after acquiring an additional 456,467 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,208,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,755,000 after buying an additional 33,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE UNM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,588. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.