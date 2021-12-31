Kendall Capital Management Has $849,000 Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,464,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Progress Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,770,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Progress Software by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,164,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,305,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,266,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $48.58. 658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,486. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.