Kendall Capital Management Lowers Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kendall Capital Management cut its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 18.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,369 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Vistra by 61.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 51.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after acquiring an additional 527,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Vistra by 6.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,200,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

VST stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. 27,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,244. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

