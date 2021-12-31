Kendall Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 238,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,796,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $209.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.