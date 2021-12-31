KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,639 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,319,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEY opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Wedbush lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

