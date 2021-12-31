KIMCHI.finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,154.00 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded up 27,476.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 28,710.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a total market cap of $82.78 million and approximately $9,154.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00042383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007074 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

