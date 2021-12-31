Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $242.16

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $242.16 and last traded at $241.45, with a volume of 229468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

