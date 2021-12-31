Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 306,067 Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 306,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,000. Vtex comprises approximately 7.0% of Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned approximately 0.16% of Vtex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,552,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Vtex has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.69.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Vtex Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

