Klaytn One Day Volume Reaches $35.94 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002750 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.32 billion and $35.94 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.50 or 0.07950470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,383.20 or 1.00284492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00073314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,759,871,430 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,990,122 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

