Kleros (PNK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.18 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $72.73 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003626 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00034009 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $190.15 or 0.00395727 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.